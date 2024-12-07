This is the moment a plane struggles to land at Heathrow Airport as Storm Darragh hits the UK with wind speeds reaching 90mph.

The footage, captured by Big Jet TV on Saturday (7 December), shows the aircraft battling the winds as it sways from side to side, before a bumping landing on the runway.

Several British Airways flights to and from Heathrow, Paris, the United States and the Netherlands have already been cancelled.

Millions of people have been warned to stay indoors, thousands are without power, and trains have been cancelled as the Government’s “risk to life” alert came into force.