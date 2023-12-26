Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A flurry of weather warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Gerrit lashes parts of the country with snow, wind and rain.

The warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, with winds of up to 70mph possible in some areas.

Storm Gerrit was named by the Met Office on Tuesday and was forecast to bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK on Wednesday, with wintry hazards also likely, especially across northern Scotland.

People planning to travel back home after the Christmas holidays have been urged to take care on the roads.

Simon Partridge, a Met Office meteorologist, said wet and windy weather will cover “pretty much the whole of the UK”, with significant snowfall in parts of Scotland .

Warnings for snow, wind and rain are in place across the UK ( Met Office)

A yellow rain and snow warning is in place from 6am to 9pm across much of Scotland on Wednesday.

“There are wind warnings out for the south of England , across the English Channel coast,” Mr Partridge added.

“But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales , North West England, Northern Ireland , northern Scotland and the Northern Isles.”

He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.

‘Significant’ amount of snow forecast in Scotland ( Met Office)

Northern Ireland is covered by a wind and rain warning ( Met Office)

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, North West England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.

Anywhere above 200 metres in Scotland and the Northern Isles is likely to see some snow, he added.

The storm is also forecast to hit Ireland, where an orange warning for rain has been issued on the southwest coast.

The warning covering Kerry and west Cork comes into effect at 8pm on Tuesday and will be in place throughout Wednesday, lifting at midnight.

Met Eireann said very heavy rain is expected overnight on Tuesday with intense heavy showers on Wednesday.