Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge

A sixth child has died in England and Wales after contracting the Strep A bacterial infection as cases of highly infectious scarlet fever cases surge, health chiefs say.

The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive Group A strep.

Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.

Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by bacteria called group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with 51 cases reported from 14 to 20 November, compared with an average of 186 in previous years, official figures show.

The health experts say that during the last high season for group A Strep infection (2017-18) there were four deaths in children under 10 in the same period.

The heartbroken parents of youngsters who succumbed to the bug, including Hanna and Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, have paid tribute to their children.

Symptoms of Strep A include a sore throat, fever and minor skin infections. Most infections are relatively mild and may be treated with a full course of antibiotics.

But occasionally the bacteria may get into the bloodstream and cause a rare illness called invasive group A strep, which is fatal in up to one in 10 cases.

Rates of this have risen this year, particularly in children under 10.

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali, 4, from Buckinghamshire, who did not survive the infection (Just Giving)

There were 2.3 cases per 100,000 children aged 1-4 this year, against an average of 0.5 in 2017 to 2019, and 1.1 cases per 100,000 children aged 5-9 against a pre-pandemic average of 0.3 at the same time of the year.

The health security agency also says investigations are under way following reports of a rise in lower respiratory tract group A Strep infections in children over the past few weeks, which have caused severe illness.

There is no evidence that a new strain is circulating, they say, and the increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria and social mixing.

Colin Brown, deputy director of the health agency, said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases of group A strep this year than usual.

Talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever Colin Brown

“The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious illness – called invasive group A strep (iGAS). This is still uncommon. However, it is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious.

“Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

The government agency says scarlet fever is usually a mild illness, but it is highly infectious, so parents should look out for symptoms that include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel.

“On darker skin the rash can be more difficult to detect visually but will have a sandpapery feel,” they warn.

“There are lots of viruses that cause sore throats, colds and coughs circulating. These should resolve without medical intervention. However, children can on occasion develop a bacterial infection on top of a virus and that can make them more unwell.

“Good hand and respiratory hygiene are important for stopping the spread of many bugs.”