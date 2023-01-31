Jump to content

Strikes – latest: Teachers and train drivers to join biggest walkout in decade

Trains off, schools closed and ‘anti-strike bill’ protests across the country

Liam James
Tuesday 31 January 2023 18:02
Fire Brigades Union warns government needs to 'wake up' ahead of strike action

Teachers and train drivers will be among half a million workers walking out tomorrow on the biggest strike day seen in Britain for more than a decade.

Civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards will join picket lines, while protests are set to be held across the country against the government’s controversial plans to legally enforce minimum service levels during strikes.

Paul Nowak, general secretary of the TUC, said a petition of more than 250,000 signatures opposing new so-called “anti-strike” laws will be delivered to Downing Street.

Britain’s public service workers are snared in long-running disputes over pay and conditions after a decade of cuts and pay freezes was followed by punishingly high inflation.

Teachers with the National Education Union are joining walkouts tomorrow for the first of their seven strike days. Some 23,000 schools and potentially millions of pupils will be affected.

Meanwhile, Environment Agency workers became the latest to vote for strikes after firefighters did the same on Monday.

Britain set for biggest day of strikes in more than a decade

More than half a million workers are set to walk out tomorrow on Britain’s biggest day of strikes in more than a decade.

Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will join picket lines as disputes over pay and conditions rage.

Meanwhile, protests will be held across the country against the government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels during strikes.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said Wednesday will be a “really important day” for workers and members of the public to show support for those taking action to defend pay, jobs and services, as well as for the right to strike.

Liam James31 January 2023 18:00

