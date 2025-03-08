Ex-England player Stuart Pearce in hospital after health scare on flight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce is recovering in a Canadian hospital after suffering a medical emergency on board a flight from the United States.

Commentator Sam Matterface, alongside whom Pearce works for radio station talkSPORT, has reported he is in good spirits after his flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow last weekend was diverted to St John’s in Canada.

Pearce, 62, who had been in the US to attend last Saturday’s Super League match between Wigan and the Warrington team he supports, became unwell on his Virgin Atlantic flight home.

After he received treatment, a decision was made to make an emergency landing.

“I spoke to him yesterday, he’s in great spirits,” said Matterface, from the City Ground ahead of Saturday’s game between Forest and Manchester City, another of Pearce’s former clubs.

“He isn’t 100%, that is definitely the case, but he is in the right place, he is in the hospital. They are dealing with it.

“He is a little bit disappointed about not being here today, he was most frustrated about that.

“He actually said to me, ‘I have got so much I had to cancel. Some great games, and Mumford and Sons are playing on Wednesday night and I can’t go now’.

“He wasn’t happy about that. He is in good spirits.”

A message was displayed on the big screen at City Ground reading ‘Get Well Soon Stuart’, after three minutes of the Premier League game, recognising Pearce’s old shirt number three.

He made 401 appearances for Nottingham Forest during a 12-year stint and also played for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, whom he later managed.

He also earned 78 caps for England and played in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, in which he missed a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to West Germany, and of Euro 96.

Pearce scored in the quarter-final shoot-out win over Spain, and semi-final defeat to Germany at Euro 96, and his celebration of his successful spot-kick against the Spanish became one of the defining images of the tournament.

He spent six years as manager of England Under-21s and was caretaker manager of the senior team for one game. He also coached the Great Britain men’s team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Pearce’s last job in football was as a part of David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham, a role he left in 2022.

On the incident, a statement from Virgin read: “Due to an unwell customer on board, the VS156 on 2 March flying from Las Vegas to London Heathrow diverted to St John’s International Airport, Canada and was met by the medical services.”

The flight, which was carrying 255 passengers, took off at 8.45pm local time and arrived in London six hours behind schedule.