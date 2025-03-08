Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League confirmed line-ups as Phil Foden starts crucial clash

Guardiola on finally having a week without a game

Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League’s early kick-off with both sides looking to claim a win that would see them take a huge step towards securing their top-four place.

While qualifying for the Champions League is seen as the minimum requirement for Pep Guardiola and the defending champions, Forest have outperformed expectations under Nuno Espirito Santo - but their hold on third place has weakened following a run of one win in five in the Premier League.

City are showing some signs of improvement and finishing strongly in the Premier League and FA Cup would go some way to salvaging a disappointing season. But the race for the top four is heating up with Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton all in pursuit.

A defeat for either team would open the door to fifth-placed Chelsea, with Forest holding third position on 48 points and City a place behind on 47 points. Follow updates from the match in our live blog, below.