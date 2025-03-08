Nottingham Forest vs Man City LIVE: Premier League confirmed line-ups as Phil Foden starts crucial clash
Third-placed Forest are a point ahead of fourth-placed City in the Premier League table
Nottingham Forest host Manchester City in the Premier League’s early kick-off with both sides looking to claim a win that would see them take a huge step towards securing their top-four place.
While qualifying for the Champions League is seen as the minimum requirement for Pep Guardiola and the defending champions, Forest have outperformed expectations under Nuno Espirito Santo - but their hold on third place has weakened following a run of one win in five in the Premier League.
City are showing some signs of improvement and finishing strongly in the Premier League and FA Cup would go some way to salvaging a disappointing season. But the race for the top four is heating up with Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Brighton all in pursuit.
A defeat for either team would open the door to fifth-placed Chelsea, with Forest holding third position on 48 points and City a place behind on 47 points. Follow updates from the match in our live blog, below.
Phil Foden preferred to Omar Marmoush for Man City
Perhaps a slight surprise for Manchester City as Omar Marmoush drops out of the starting line-up. Phil Foden is set to play behind Erling Haaland, with the Egyptian on the bench.
Speaking of, City’s bench is looking very strong, with Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic joining Marmoush to give Guardiola several options to change the game.
While City are down to the bare bones in defence, with Matheus Nunes continuing at right back and Ruben Dias and Abdukodir Khusanov continuing their recent partnership.
Nottingham Forest unchanged from last Premier League fixture
Nottingham Forest’s last Premier League game was a 0-0 draw with Arsenal and Nuno Espirito Santo names the same team that faced the Gunners at the City Ground.
Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White return to the team that faced Ipswich in the FA Cup. On the wings, Anthony Elange and Callum Hudson-Odoi will hope to have space to hit Manchester City on the counter-attack.
Nottingham Forest vs Man City confirmed line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Your Reds to face @ManCity. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/yNonwU6hbz— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) March 8, 2025
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Nico, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Your City side to take on Nottingham Forest 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 8, 2025
XI | Ederson, Nunes, Khusanov, Dias (C), Gvardiol, Nico, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Doku, Haaland
SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Marmoush, Kovacic, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Reis, O'Reilly, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/MmODh3oqRe
Nottingham Forest vs Man City team news
It’s a glorious morning by the Trent. We’ll have all the team news from the City Ground in the next few minutes.
Pep Guardiola: Jack Grealish can enjoy a night out but must deliver on the pitch
Pep Guardiola insisted he had no issue with Jack Grealish enjoying a night out – but warned he must deliver on the pitch for Manchester City.
Pictures emerged this week of the England international apparently visiting a number of venues in the north east – including a social club where he reportedly bought drinks for the locals – last weekend.
Grealish was not breaking any club rules, with the squad having been given two days off following Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Plymouth.
Yet the stories have led some to question the 29-year-old’s professionalism amid what has been a difficult campaign both for him and the team.
Pep Guardiola: Jack Grealish can enjoy a night out but must deliver on the pitch
Pep Guardiola explains the strengths of Nottingham Forest
"If you are third in the table after 8-10 fixtures, that's OK - but if it happens with 11 games left, and still you are third, it is because you have done really, really, really well.
"You cannot be there for many months without doing many good things. So it's impressive, I would say.
"They defend really well, aggressive, compact and good in the transitions. They are good with the long balls and the four up front are really good. They create many things."
'Not the end of the world' if Man City fail to qualify for Champions League
Currently fourth, Manchester City face a crunch test as they travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest, who have been one of the competition's surprise packages this term.
Behind them the battle is also tight, with 10th-placed Aston Villa just five points adrift, and Guardiola is realistic about his team's position.
Pep Guardiola said: "It will not be the end of the world if we're not going to qualify for the Champions League.
"If it doesn't happen, it's because we have not been good enough and the other teams deserve it. After 38 fixtures, it's fair enough. The result is finished.
"We are in the position that is not ideal, but it's not too bad. It's in our hands and we're going to fight for that."
Man City dealt Nathan Ake blow
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is expected to be out for up to 11 weeks following foot surgery, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.
The centre-back was forced off at half-time in last weekend's FA Cup victory over Plymouth and later underwent an operation to repair a fracture.
It is the latest in a series of fitness issues in a frustrating campaign for the Dutchman, with the foot issue having been particularly troublesome for some time.
Guardiola said at a press conference: "Ten weeks, 11 weeks (out), they said to me. When you go for surgery it's because something wrong happened.
"But the important thing is it is done. He has struggled a lot this season with the problems in his feet. It happens."
Predicted line-ups
Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Nico, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland
What is the Man City team news?
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has been ruled out for 11 weeks with a foot injury, with the Dutchman joining John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Rodri on the sidelines.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments