Drunken partygoers at No 10 spilled red wine spilled on a wall and on boxes of photocopier paper, Sue Gray’s report reveals.

Some staff “drank excessively” at the crowded and noisy event, attended by dozens of people, on a Friday night a week before Christmas, according to the document.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted the spilled alcohol, left for cleaners to deal with, as he attacked Boris Johnson in the Commons after the PM read out a statement in which he tried to put the Partygate scandal behind him.

The report by the respected civil servant reveals, among other details, how the party on 18 December 2020 – when indoor gatherings of two or more people were illegal – was headlined an “End of Year Meeting with Wine & Cheese” and how partying went on until gone midnight.

Invitations first went out on 15 days in advance, on 3 December, and the party highlights included an awards ceremony, a “secret Santa”, a quiz, a weather game, jokes and a “lowlights of the year” speech.

The report says: “The investigation was informed that this was an extension of the type of awards ceremony which might take place on ‘Wine Time Friday’.

“Those present gathered together at the meeting table in the small area outside the main Press Office. Awards certificates were handed out to staff by Jack Doyle, a senior special adviser.

“There were about 30 certificates prepared, although not all those awarded certificates were present.

“The ceremony lasted between 10-25 minutes, and between 15 and 45 people were in the room during that time.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at two different gatherings in 10 Downing Street, released with the publication of Sue’s Gray report (UK Government)

At one point, a staff member accidentally triggered a panic alarm button, and security officers and police officers who went to investigate saw “a large number of people in the area outside of the main Press Office and one individual giving a speech”.

Up to 20 people were present and had brought food and alcohol, the report says.

“Some members of staff drank excessively.

“The event was crowded and noisy, such that some people working elsewhere in the No 10 building that evening heard significant levels of noise coming from what they characterised as a ‘party’ in the Press Office.

“A cleaner who attended the room the next morning noted that there had been red wine spilled on one wall and on a number of boxes of photocopier paper.”

Ms Gray’s report adds: “The event lasted for several hours, with varying levels of attendance throughout, including because officials left to attend official meetings.

“Attendance peaked during the awards ceremony. No 10 exit logs show a number of members of staff remaining in the office until after midnight.”