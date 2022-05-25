Boris Johnson has insisted he did not lie to or mislead parliament during the Partygate scandal, suggesting he only said what he “believed to be true”.

The prime minister delivered a statement in the House of Commons following the publication of Sue Gray’s report on Wednesday (25 May).

“When I came to this house and said in all sincerity that the rules and guidance had been followed at all times, it was what I believed to be true,” Mr Johnson said.

