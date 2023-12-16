Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former home secretary Suella Braverman was duped into accepting a comedy show’s “D*ck of the Year” award while launching a small boat in her constituency.

Pranksters invited the Tory MP to officially launch “Fareham Fishing” - a bogus angling company - as part of a segment for Channel 4’s Last Leg programme.

Ms Braverman, unaware, accepted the invitation from YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners.

As she cuts a red ribbon with her head turned, the two pranksters unveil a sign saying, ‘The Last Leg’s D*ck of the Year 2023, Suella Braverman.’

Ms Braverman, unaware, accepted the invitation from YouTube pranksters Josh Pieters and Archie Manners. (The Last Leg, Channel 4)

The duo then personally gives Ms Braverman the prize before walking off the pier.

After an awkward few moments, a slightly stunned-looking Ms Braverman can be seen looking toward her staff before saying: “I’m not sure what that is all about”.

Each year the Last Leg gives the award to an unwitting public figure, who is chosen by viewers and the show’s hosts.

Ms Braverman was sacked as home secretary last month after she accused Metropolitan Police chiefs of bias in their handling of the pro- Palestine protests.

Relations between the Fareham MP and No 10 had become strained after she claimed that being homeless was a “lifestyle choice”.

Sacked home secretary Suella Braverman attacks Rwanda plan in parliament (PA)

She has been critical of the prime minister and his flagship illegal migration policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda after leaving office.

Earlier this month she denied trying to oust Mr Sunak from office by “spreading poison” in the Tory party, as the PM was left reeling from the shock resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick , who quit over the Rwanda plan.

In a bruising interview on BBC Radio 4, the sacked home secretary defended her outspoken attacks on Mr Sunak and piled further pressure on him by insisting his Rwanda deportation legislation is doomed to fail .

Ms Braverman said she was merely being “honest” and would not “shy away” from make further controversial comments. “If that upsets polite society I am sorry about it,” she said.

The right-winger – who has claimed Mr Sunak is “weak” – was challenged by Today programmer interviewer Nick Robinson, who told her: “You are a headline grabber and you do it by spreading poison, even within your own party.”

Ms Braverman replied: “Sometimes honesty is uncomfortable, but I’m not going to shy away from telling people how it is and from plain speaking, and if that upsets polite society, then I’m sorry about that.”