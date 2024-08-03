Sunderland left to pick up pieces after far-right riot causes chaos in city

Support truly

Residents have begun a clean-up operation after far-right demonstrators took to the streets of Sunderland for another night of rioting following the Southport stabbings.

An old police station was set on fire on Friday night as footage showed flames pouring from the reportedly disused Sunderland Central Police Office with a crowd of men, some wearing balaclavas, surrounding the building.

Beer cans and bricks were thrown at riot police outside a mosque and a Citizens Advice office was set alight.

A police car is set on fire by far-right protesters in Sunderland ( Getty Images )

Northumbria Police said three officers were hospitalised and ten people so far have been arrested for a range of offences, including violent disorder and burglary, following the rioting in Sunderland city centre.

Sunderland City Council thanked residents and business owners who have begun to clean up the streets on Saturday morning.

“A huge thank you to all the residents and businesses who have given up their morning to help with the clear up – this strong community spirit is part of what makes people proud to be from Sunderland,” the council wrote in a post on X.

Volunteers with dustpans and broomsticks clearing up debris ( Sunderland City Council )

A Sunderland resident who took part in clean-up efforts has said he is “ashamed and embarrassed” after disorder broke out.

Brett Redmayne, 43, said: “The atmosphere around the city with the hundreds that showed up was one of support and unity.

“These people who rioted don’t speak for Sunderland and we are ashamed and embarrassed. This morning, though, we all wanted to show support and help clean the city.”

He added the people of Sunderland were efficient at clearing any broken glass that scattered the streets, but also praised Sunderland City Council for its help in the clean-up efforts.

“Apart from broken glass, the burnt-out building and car, the council and local people have cleaned everything off very fast. I saw smashed windows and glass, but the council had worked hard as well through the night to clean a lot up, credit has to go to Sunderland Council.”

Sunderland City Council thanked people who have begun to clean up the streets on Saturday morning ( Sunderland City Council )

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness told BBC Breakfast: “We saw that these far-right groups were advertising what they called a peaceful protest yesterday in Sunderland.

“That was anything but peaceful.

“It was out and out crime and violence and the police response was strong, protecting a mosque and really having to stand up to very sustained crime and violence from these thugs.”

Disorder has hit parts of England this week, including in London, Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool, after the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Merseyside on Monday.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, 17, who was born in Cardiff, is accused of the attack, but false claims spread online that the suspect was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat last year.

An ⁠extra 70 prosecutors will be drafted in on standby this weekend to charge people who set out to cause violent disorder as the authorities prepare to deal with dozens of further demonstrations planned over the next two days.

Campaign group Hope Not Hate has identified more than 30 events taking place.