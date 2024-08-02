Car set on fire during riots in Sunderland as far-right mob takes over streets

A car was set on fire in Sunderland as protests descended into violence on Friday night (2 August).

Some rioters battled police in the streets of the city centre, following a planned demonstration linked to the Southport knife attack.

Hundreds of people gathered in Keel Square, many of them draped in England flags, during the evening.

Videos posted on social media also showed a fire at police station, which was marked permanently closed on Google Maps and was no longer listed on a police station finder on Northumbria Police’s website.