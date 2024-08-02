Rioters in Sunderland have set fire to a police station as far-right demonstrations continue across the country in the wake of the Southport attack.

Groups were seen throwing beer barrels at police in the northeast city, as well as setting a car alight, as hundreds of protesters gathered, some in balaclavas and others draped in England flags.

Northumbria Police are yet to confirm the blaze at the police station, but said in a post on X that its officers had been “subjected to serious violence” on Friday night (2 August).