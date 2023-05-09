Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was mauled by a dog in a pub garden has urged the owners to hand themselves in to the police.

Paul Ciardini was walking towards the children’s play area in the garden of the Crows Nest Inn in Swanage, Dorset, when his family say he was set upon by a dog, thought to be a German Wirehaired Pointer.

The boy suffered a two-inch long wound in his head that was so deep the young boy’s skull was exposed.

His horrified mother, Wiktoria Matusiak, picked her child up and rushed him inside while an ambulance was called during the incident on Tuesday 2 May.

The 29-year-old claims the dog’s owners ignored calls from customers to stay put until the police arrived and swiftly left with their pet.

She said it was unforgivable that days after the attack the man and woman had still not come forward.

Ms Matusiak said: “I can understand that they could have been in shock at seeing what had happened and that could be why they did what they did.

“But you would have thought that days afterwards it would have sunk in and coming forward to see if my son is OK is absolutely wrong.

“When we got to the hospital the doctors didn’t have the information such as what breed of dog it was and whether it was vaccinated - information that could have assisted them. “

Miss Matusiak, who works as bar staff at the pub, said she had popped in with her son briefly to speak to her boss when Paul went off towards the play area outside.

Police are looking to speak to two people in connection with the incident (Dorset Police)

She has been told by customers that although the dog had a lead on it was not being held at the time.

“He went to the kids play area while I was talking to my boss,” she said. “Then I heard a scream and I saw him covered in blood on the grass screaming.

“The woman was holding him and the man was with the dog. I just grabbed my son and ran inside and asked people to call an ambulance.

“I could see just how deep the wound to his head was. We went into the kitchen to try and stem the blood and my boss rang the police.

“She went outside and customers told her they told the couple to stay there but they just walked away. There was a lot going on at the time and nobody really saw them leave.”

The dog, thought to be a German Wirehaired Pointer, is said to have bitten the young boy at the Crows Nest Inn (pictured) in Swanage, Dorset (Google Maps)

As well as the severe head wound, Paul also suffered bruising and bite marks to his back and side.

He underwent an operation under general anaesthetic to treat the head wound and he remained in Poole Hospital for two nights.

It is thought that the couple were visitors to the area and had been staying in their own campervan at a local holiday park which they also left.

Paul’s aunt, Jennifer Latimer, said: “I can’t believe they still haven’t been found or why they have not come forward. What kind of people are they? Absolutely shocking.“

“After, the couple took their dog and immediately left. The police are still looking for them.

“This is extremely serious and is important that they find this dog.

“My nephew.... had surgery on his head and thank god is recovering.”

Dorset Police have issued a photo of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved, moments after the incident.

PC Alistair James, of Purbeck Police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

“We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved. “We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Additional reporting by Bournemouth News and Pictures