Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Police erect fence to protect site as man in his sixties is arrested
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
A man in his sixties has been arrested in connection with the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree after a teenager was released on bail.
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.
Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.
“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.
“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.”
Experts say new shoots expected to grow but tree will never be same again
Experts have said new shoots are expected to grow from the tree but it will never be the same again.
National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was “healthy” and staff might be able to coppice the tree, a technique allowing new shoots to grow from the base of a trunk.
Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, said the tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.
He said: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.
“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.
“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”
Hairy Biker hits out at tree vandal
Hairy Biker Si King has shared his outrage with the vandal, describing the act as a ‘murder’.
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.
In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Widespread outrage and upset as police believe cutting down of tree was deliberate act of vandalism
Watch - Sycamore Gap: Iconic tree seen lying next to Hadrian's Wall after being 'felled by vandals'
Sycamore Gap: Iconic tree seen lying next to Hadrian’s Wall after being ‘felled’
Footage shows one of the UK’s most photographed trees lying on its side after it was “deliberately felled” in an apparent act of vandalism. The tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was made famous when it appeared in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. In a statement, the National Trust said it was “shocked and saddened” to confirm that the “iconic” tree had been cut down overnight after pictures and video emerged on Thursday morning (28 September). The tree can be seen lying on its side by the wall, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.
‘It won’t be same again’
National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast the stump was “healthy” and staff might be able to coppice the tree, a technique allowing new shoots to grow from the base of a trunk.
He said: “It’s a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump, it may well regrow a coppice from the stump, and if we could nurture that then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree.”
Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, said the tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.
New shoots expected to grow from Sycamore Gap tree but it ‘won’t be same again’
A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of criminal damage over the felling of the tree has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
History of the Sycamore Gap tree
A tourist attraction, a film location and a symbol of hope - the felled Sycamore Gap tree was many things to many people.
The 300 year-old natural beauty was one of the most photographed trees in the country and an iconic sight next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland. However, this week it was felled prompting an outpouring of anger and sorrow, from campaigners and the public alike.
The Sycamore Gap tree that stood tall for 300 years - in pictures
A natural beauty which will be remembered by many people across the country
Why is it so famous?
The Sycamore Gap is one of the most photographed trees in the world with it’s romantic setting next to Hadrian’s Wall.
The tree is thought to be 300 years old and was planted between 1860 and 1890, say the National Trust.
The tree starred in the 1991 Hollywood film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, which starred Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, meaning it is also known as ‘Robin Hood Tree’.
‘I don’t want those memories to be spoiled by a single act'
Tony Gates, chief executive of the Northumberland National Park, has had to console teary visitors and staff members as they remember the significance of the tree.
Many visitors hold the Sycamore Gap closely as the backdrop to significant life moments, such as proposals and first dates.
Mr Gates, as reported in the Guardian said: “I don’t want those memories to be spoiled by a single act,” he said. “I want people still to be able to celebrate those positive memories of Sycamore Gap.”
‘More than just a tree'
An artist shares his tribute to the tree- which had been the subject of many of his comissioned pieces.
Alfie Joey said the act of vandalism was more ‘mindless’ than marking the Angel of the North.
It us a subject I painted more than any other. Had more requests for than any other.— alfie joey (@alfiejoey) September 28, 2023
Aye, it might just a tree but a tree now beyond repair. In that sense I think it is more mindless than damaging something like the Angel of the North. https://t.co/Kf8AO0agvQ
