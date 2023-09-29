Sycamore Gap – news: ‘Destruction’ of iconic tree triggers outrage as boy, 16, arrested
Tree next to Hadrian’s Wall chopped down in what police say ‘looks like deliberate act of vandalism’
Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
The destruction of the iconic, world-famous Sycamore Gap tree has triggered widespread outrage and upset as a 16-year-old boy who was arrested has now been released on bail.
The ancient, majestic tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday in what “looks like a deliberate act of vandalism”, said the “incandescent” Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness.
In a statement, Northumbria Police said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”
Sycamore Gap, thought to be around 300 years old, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards. It has become one of the most photographed trees in the UK.
As police officers searched the area, the tree’s destruction prompted an outpouring of anger and sorrow, from MPs, campaigners and the public alike.
Shadow Security Minister Dan Jarvis described the tree’s felling as a “senseless act of vandalism” and told of his hopes the culprit is caught, while the conservation charity Woodland Trust wrote of their devastation at the “truly irreplaceable loss” in a post retweeted by naturalist Chris Packham.
Tree ‘won’t ever be as good of a tree as it was’, says gardener
Rob Ternent, head gardener at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland, has said the Sycamore Gap tree will start growing again but “won’t ever be the same shape or as good of a tree as it was”.
He said: “It’s worth a try but I think livestock and wildlife will potentially damage it as well. It’ll be very difficult to get it back to the original tree.
“The growing season’s coming to an end now but by spring next year it will have some life in it. It’ll probably be about eight foot tall, but it’ll be lots of singular branches, more bushy.
“It was about 300 years old so it’ll take a long time to get back to that size. It’s a massive shame.”
‘Incandescent’ Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner
The Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner said she is “incandescent” at what “looks like a deliberate act of vandalism”.
Kim McGuinness said on Thursday: "I’m devastated that the famous Sycamore is gone. That tree was ours. It was an iconic North East landmark standing tall in our beautiful Northumberland.
“I am incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism. I’ll be raising this personally today.
“I know Northumbria Police are at the scene and officers will do their utmost to catch whoever is behind this. Terrible news."
Send your favourite tree pictures to The Independent
In light of the heartbreaking felling of the Sycamore Gap Tree, we're asking for pictures of your favourite trees.
Your response could be used for an article on The Independent.
Send your best tree pictures to tara.coham@independent.co.uk or post on the below Twitter thread.
Watch: Iconic tree at Hadrian’s Wall chopped down in apparent act of vandalism
Northumberland printmaker produces piece of art in memory of tree
A Northumberland printmaker has produced a piece of art in memory of the Sycamore Gap tree after its felling.
Pinks, oranges and pinks infused the work by the artist Rebecca Vincent, which has been posted on Twitter by #WOMENSART.
Watch: Hairy Bikers say tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’
Latest Northumbria Police statement
Northumbria Police said its inquiries into the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree are continuing on Friday morning.
In a statement, the force added: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further inquiries.”
In pictures: Sycamore Gap tree before and after felling
Tree felling is ‘senseless act of vandalism’ says Shadow Security Minister
Dan Jarvis, Labour MP for Barnsley Central and Shadow Security Minister, told of his hopes of finding the culprit who committed the “senseless act of vandalism”.
He wrote on Twitter: “Somebody, and I very much hope we will find out who... has cut down one of the most famous trees in the North, the tree at Sycamore Gap by Hadrian's Wall. A senseless act of vandalism.”
Arrested boy, 16, now released on bail
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree has now been released on bail “pending further enquiries”, Northumbria Police has said.
A spokesperson for the force said: “A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”
They added the teenager is currently scheduled to report back to police in late November.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies