✕ Close Sycamore Gap: 300-year-old tree stars in 90s classic Robin Hood movie before vandalism

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The National Trust is meeting with its stakeholders to decide whether to try to save or replace the felled Sycamore Gap tree.

The charity, which manages the land where the iconic maple once stood, said it has been “overwhelmed” with messages of support and offers of help.

“It is clear this tree was special to many, many people,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “In the immediate term, our priority has been to ensure the safety of the site, and the tree, and to support staff and the local community coming to terms with the news.

“We are beginning discussions with stakeholders about the future of the site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and will be working with Northumberland National Park and local people to decide the best way forward. We will inform people as soon as we know.”

Earlier, police released an arrested man, in his 60s, on bail after the Sycamore Gap tree was felled. A boy, 16, who was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday was later released on bail.