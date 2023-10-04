Sycamore Gap tree – latest: Future of site to be decided as National Trust inundated with messages of support
National Trust says immediate priority is to ‘ensure safety of the site’
Sycamore Gap: 300-year-old tree stars in 90s classic Robin Hood movie before vandalism
The National Trust is meeting with its stakeholders to decide whether to try to save or replace the felled Sycamore Gap tree.
The charity, which manages the land where the iconic maple once stood, said it has been “overwhelmed” with messages of support and offers of help.
“It is clear this tree was special to many, many people,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “In the immediate term, our priority has been to ensure the safety of the site, and the tree, and to support staff and the local community coming to terms with the news.
“We are beginning discussions with stakeholders about the future of the site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and will be working with Northumberland National Park and local people to decide the best way forward. We will inform people as soon as we know.”
Earlier, police released an arrested man, in his 60s, on bail after the Sycamore Gap tree was felled. A boy, 16, who was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday was later released on bail.
National Trust ‘overwhelmed’ by offers of help
The National Trust has said it has been “overwhelmed” by the support shown by members of the public wanting to help fix or replace the Sycamore Gap tree.
The governing body of protected sites in the UK, which manages the land where the felled tree stood, has been inundated with thousands of messages and hundreds of offers of help.
Offers of help and ideas for the future of the tree have ranged from art installations and craftspeople offering their skills, to fundraising initiatives.
A spokesperson for the charity told The Independent that in the “immediate term” its priority is to “ensure safety” at the site as it beings discussions with stakeholders about what to do with the iconic maple.
“It is clear this tree was special to many, many people,” the spokesperson said. “In the immediate term, our priority has been to ensure the safety of the site, and the tree, and to support staff and the local community coming to terms with the news.
“We are beginning discussions with stakeholders about the future of the site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and will be working with Northumberland National Park and local people to decide the best way forward. We will inform people as soon as we know.”
ICYMI: Everything we know about the felled Sycamore Gap tree
Who cut it down and can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Those are the questions still at the forefront of the minds of tree lovers everywhere from Northumberland to Newquay some four days after the iconic maple was chopped down.
Full report:
Everything we know about the felled Sycamore Gap tree
Police continue to hunt culprit amid outpuring of grief over ‘debliberate act of vandalism’
I wrote The Secret Life of Trees – here’s why the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree was so significant
Perhaps this once magnificent tree, reduced overnight to lumber, might become a symbol of a new enlightenment, writes ‘The Secret Life of Trees’ author Colin Tudge
Read the full piece here:
I’m a tree expert – here’s how the Sycamore Gap tree ‘felt’ as it fell | Colin Tudge
Perhaps this once magnificent tree, reduced overnight to lumber, might become a symbol of a new enlightenment, writes ‘The Secret Life of Trees’ author Colin Tudge
ICYMI: World famous tree on Hadrian’s Wall was ‘deliberately felled’ leaving locals heartbroken
One of the UK’s most photographed trees has come down overnight after being “deliberately felled,” the Northumberland National Park Authority has said.
The famous tree at Sycamore Gap, next to Hadrian’s Wall, was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves.
Full report:
World famous tree on Hadrian’s Wall was ‘deliberately felled’ leaving locals furious
The Northumberland National Park authority said it was investigating what had happened.
ICYMI: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’, say experts
“Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does,” is the devastating verdict of experts on the iconic Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled.
With police believing it to be a deliberate act of vandalism, the chainsaw-cutting down of the world-famous tree next to Hadrian’s Wall, in Northumberland, has triggered widespread outrage and sorrow.
Tara Cobham reports:
Sycamore Gap: ‘Minutes to cut down and centuries to grow back, if it ever does’
Experts say vandal likely had previous experience chopping down trees but is not a professional
ICYMI: Man ‘devastated’ after National Trust remove sapling he planted to replace Sycamore Gap
A man who planted a sapling near the Sycamore Gap tree says he is ‘devastated’ after it was removed - and has responded to those who have criticised him on social media.
Kieran Chapman, aged 27, planted the sapling next to the world-famous tree at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on Friday. The old tree, thought to be around 300 years old, was illegally chopped down overnight last Wednesday.
Full report:
Man devastated after National Trust remove sapling he planted to replace Sycamore Gap
Kieran Chapman has also responded to those who have criticised his move to plant the sapling
ICYMI: Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.
In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
Tara Cobham reports:
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Widespread outrage and upset as police believe cutting down of tree was deliberate act of vandalism
ICYMI: Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Striking a note of optimism after the iconic Sycamore Gap tree was felled, experts have suggested it could be saved.
In an incident that caused widespread outrage and upset, the world-famous tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
However, all hope is not lost, according to Andrew Poad of the National Trust, who pointed to the health of the ancient Sycamore Gap, which is thought to be around 300 years old, as giving reason to believe the tree could regrow.
Tara Cobham reports:
Can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Widespread outrage and upset as police believe cutting down of tree was deliberate act of vandalism
Recap: Everything we know about the felled Sycamore Gap tree
Who cut it down and can the Sycamore Gap tree be saved?
Those are the questions still at the forefront of the minds of tree lovers everywhere from Northumberland to Newquay some four days after the iconic maple was chopped down.
Distraught celebrities and politicians were among those to express their outrage at the felling of the “iconic” tree, described by police as a “deliberate act of vandalism”.
Here’s everything we know so far as officers continue to hunt for the culprit
ICYMI: Man ‘devastated’ after National Trust remove sapling he planted to replace Sycamore Gap
A man who planted a sapling near the Sycamore Gap tree says he is ‘devastated’ after it was removed - and has responded to those who have criticised him on social media.
Kieran Chapman, aged 27, planted the sapling next to the world-famous tree at Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland on Friday. The old tree, thought to be around 300 years old, was illegally chopped down overnight last Wednesday.
Alex Ross reports:
Man devastated after National Trust remove sapling he planted to replace Sycamore Gap
Kieran Chapman has also responded to those who have criticised his move to plant the sapling
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies