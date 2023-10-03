✕ Close Hairy Bikers say Sycamore Gap tree culprit ‘murdered spirit of Northumberland’

Police have released an arrested man, in his 60s, on bail after the Sycamore Gap tree was felled.

Northumbria Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Friday and was released on bail pending further inquiries.

A relative posted a picture of the retired lumberjack at home with his grandson as they denied his involvement in the felling.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “A male in his 60s was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.”

A boy, 16, who was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday was later released on bail.

It came as police have seized a large chainsaw as they searched a barn closeby to where the Sycamore Gap tree stood.

Officers searched Plankey Mill farm, a property inhabited until recently by Walter Renwick, 69, who has taken to social media to vehemently deny his involvement in the cutting down the tree.