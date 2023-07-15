Major incident as fire rips through takeaway and baby treated by paramedics

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has broken out at a takeaway in West Yorkshire, causing a major incident to be declared.

Dozens of fire crews are tackling the blaze, which is believed to have started in Mango’s takeaway in Keighley at 9.20am.

The blaze soon spread to the flats above the restaurant, with a number of people initially unaccounted for.

The fire service has confirmed this is no longer the case and there have been no casualties. A baby and a woman were treated by paramedics and have been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokesperson said that the blaze is believed to have been started when flames from a cooler spread to an extractor flue.

The scene has been closed off, with cordons at the junction of Alice Street and Mornington Street. Motorists and residents have been encouraged to avoid the area.

A nearby cinema - the Picture House in Keighley - said: “Hi everyone, due to the fierce fire at Mangos on North Street, we have been told for safety we cannot open the building.

“We hope to be open in time for the 4:40pm showing of Asteroid City and the 4:45pm screening of Elemental today.”

In their latest statement, the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the incident has been scaled down and that four crews reamin at the scene.