Tanning salon ordered to remove ‘offensive’ window display

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A tanning salon boss ordered to remove an “offensive” window display of a sunbathing woman is challenging the decision – and even has support from his rivals.

Malibu Tanning Lounge in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, is locked in a dispute with the council over its shop frontage featuring a bikini-clad model on the beach.

Owner Jim Cole, 29, paid £700 to have the large image plastered across the window to provide privacy to customers inside in August 2022.

He said he noticed “builders and other people gawping at the girls inside” before the screen was installed.

But he was left stunned when council officials visited his business to say there had been complaints over the display – which also required planning permission.

Harborough District Council then refused a retrospective application on the grounds the images adversely affect the character and appearance of the area.

Now Mr Cole has taken the decision to the Planning Inspectorate – which will decide it the design is appropriate for the town centre.

The salon owner says he has even had support from staff at other local salons who have questioned the council’s decision.

Jim, who opened the business in October 2021, said: “I completely understand the complaint that two people found the shop front offensive but they asked me to remove it because they don’t like the brightness in the conservation area.

Mr Cole then applied for retrospective planning permission which was turned down on the grounds it detracts from the town’s surroundings in a conservation area. (Jim Cole / SWNS)

“But if you go into the town centre there are big bright yellow and green displays.

“Is it because it’s a lady on the beach or is it because it’s colourful?

“If it’s okay for the council to put a big colourful thing up why is it not for me?

“The Co-op put big glasses of wine on theirs and some people might argue that that’s offensive.

“I’ve had no calls or emails complaining about it – if anything it’s been the complete opposite; from clients that pop in or walk by who just say the whole thing is ridiculous.

“I’ve even had my competition turning around and saying ‘what are they talking about?’”

Owner Jim Cole, 29, paid hundreds of pounds to have the large image plastered across the window last month to provide privacy to customers inside. (Jim Cole / SWNS)

Mr Cole admitted he had not applied for planning permission before putting up the display, but said he did not know it was required.

He added: “If we lose the appeal I’ll be forced to reconfigure the whole shop and move beds around which will cost me thousands of pounds.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council is aware of the planning appeal which will be decided by a government planning inspector.

“The inspector will decide if the council’s concerns about the impact to Market Harborough conservation area and town centre are well-founded.

Malibu Tanning Lounge in Market Harborough (Jim Cole / SWNS)

“The applicant submitted a planning application and this was duly assessed against the Harborough Local Plan, Supplementary Planning Document and the National Planning Policy Framework.”