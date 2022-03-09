Whether you’ve just run out of your favourite foundation, are looking for the perfect gift, or just fancy replenishing your skincare stash after spring cleaning your bathroom cabinets, we’ve rounded up some of the best bargain beauty buys on sale right now.

Make-up and skincare don’t have to break the bank. Even if you are a luxury lover, sales are some of the best times to buy for savvy shoppers. And with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and January sales long gone, there’s no guarantee we’ll see another cost-cutting for a good few months.

Cult Beauty, Feel Unique, Look Fantastic and Boots are all dropping discounts and there’s quite a range to choose from with Kate Somerville, Fenty, Jo Loves, Rodial and Nars all making an appearance.

From foundations to fragrances, salt scrubs, serums, gift sets and more, we’ve picked out some of our best buys alongside products on our beauty wishlist to save you endless scrolling. And although Christmas seems like an eternity ago, it’s not too late to nab a discounted beauty advent calendar either.

So, keep reading below for our picks of the bargain beauty buys currently on sale.

Read more:

Cult Beauty

Kate Somerville deliKate intro: Was £79, now £39.50, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty.co.uk)

Kate Somerville’s deliKate range is likely to feature in most skincare saviours cabinets, and the brand has racked up a number of celebrity fans too, including Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore and Elizabeth Olsen. This three-product set is quite the steal at half price and perfect for anyone looking to give the brand a go. The soothing cleanser gently cleans skin without over-drying, the recovery serum works to relieve irritation, boost moisture levels and help strengthen the natural skin barrier, and the recovery cream soothes redness, locks in hydration and also works as a primer for make-up.

The cleanser was even named our best buy for face cleansers with our reviewer sharing “this is a robust cleanser for acne flare-ups and bouts of redness but it doesn’t have that clinical feel that some other products for problem skin often have.”

Buy now

Nars audacious lipstick: Was £26, now £15.60, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty.co.uk)

After a new red lipstick? This Nars option is a great bargain buy. Named best for dry lips in our best red lipstick round-up, although tested in a different colour (and without the new funky design), our reviewer was pretty impressed. “One of the best lipstick lines to come from the past decade, Nars’ audacious formulas have won a place in our writer’s heart — and it’s the “Rita” shade that has to be crowned winner of the reds.”

Buy now

Jo Loves a fragrance mango Thai lime: Was £74, now £45, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty.co.uk)

Jo Malone is a household name when it comes to fancy fragrances, and her new range of scents, Jo Loves is gaining serious attention. At 40 per cent off this perfume seems like quite the steal, working as a gift for a friend, family member, partner, or, of course, yourself. We haven’t tested this scent yet at IndyBest, but with notes of lime, mango and black pepper, this genderless fragrance is definitely on our wishlist.

Buy now

Ouai scalp and body scrub: Was £32, now £19.20, Cultbeauty.co.uk

(Cultbeauty.co.uk)

Ouai has popped up multiple times in our IndyBest product round-ups including having its hair oil and curl cream featured, so seeing one of the brand’s products in the sale is quite exciting. Founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, who works with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, the coveted products work to help you achieve a salon finish at home. And this scrub is no different, with gently exfoliating sugar crystals that cleanse, soften and remove build-up from the body and scalp.

Buy now

Feel Unique

Morphe glowstunner hydrating tinted moisturiser SPF30: Was £18, now £12.60, Feelunique.com

(Feelunique.com )

Named best overall in our best tinted moisturiser round-up, at 30 per cent off, the Morphe glowstunner is a real bargain. Hyaluronic acid, glycerin and lactic acid are all included in the ingredients, moisturising and brightening skin, something our tester really appreciated.

While also sharing, “the lightweight base allows your natural skin texture to shine through, and offers a seamless blend without settling into pores. Not overly matte nor super dewy, this formula sits right in the middle, striking the perfect balance between the two. The skin-softening veil stayed in place without any smudging, instead fading gently towards the end of the day.”

Buy now

Rodial skin lift foundation: Was £45, now from £20.25, Feelunique.com

(Feelunique.com)

Rodial is another brand synonymous with make-up masters and beauty obsessives, and at better than half price (depending on the shade) we’re sure this foundation will be topping some people’s sale shopping lists. While all shades are in the sale, some are retailing at £20.25, while others come in at £27, either way still an impressive saving.

Buy now

Feelunique beauty advent calendar 2021: Was £119, now £49, Feelunique.com

(Feelunique.com)

Beauty advent calendars caused quite the stir this year, and if you weren’t quite sold on trying one out in December, at nearly 60 per cent off, now may be the time to finally test whether they’re worth the hype. Valued at £385.20 with all of the products tallied up, a new price tag of under £50 is quite incredible.

We included this calendar in our best beauty advent calendar round-up and noted it included a “whopping 27 products inside, from Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury, Philip Kinglsey, Sol de Janeiro, Clarins, Molton Brown, Tan-Luxe, Laura Mercier and more, so this is definitely one for the luxury beauty obsessives.”

Buy now

Clinique even better clinical serum foundation: Was £34, now £18.70, Feelunique.com

(Feelunique.com)

Ideal for tricky combination skin, according to our tester who names this the best foundation for dry skin in our foundation round-up, this Clinique formula is now 45 per cent off in the Feel Unique sale. “Infused with skincare powerhouse hyaluronic acid for moisture-boosting, vitamin C for skin-brightening and salicylic acid to work on reducing blemishes and clogged pores, this cocktail of ingredients work on your skin health behind the scenes.”

Buy now

Look Fantastic

Benefit they’re real! magnet extreme lengthening mascara: Was £24.50, now £20.25, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Another IndyBest best buy now on sale, the Benefit they’re real! mascara was named best for lengthening in our mascara round-up. And our reviewer was really wowed by this one, sharing “the state-of-the-art brush has a magnetically charged core that pulls the magnetic mineral-enriched formula up and out to the tips of lashes, making them appear longer. We were wowed by how well this lifted and lengthened after just one stroke. And if you layer it, it builds volume with no dreaded clumping”.

Buy now

Moroccanoil hydrating curls bundle: Was £58.24, now £40.72, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

A bundle is already a saving in itself, so having it further discounted is even more of a win. With a hair mask for weekly hydration and a curl defining cream for easy bouncy styling, these products are ideal for anyone with curly or wavy hair. Although we haven’t tried these exact products here at IndyBest, known for its argan oil ingredient focus, we’re pretty confident that anyone in need of a moisture boost will find it with these.

Buy now

The Inkey List Hyaluronic acid serum: Was £5.99, now £4.49, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

This saving may not look like a lot at first, but it is still 25 per cent, and every little helps, right? Hyaluronic acid is one of the skincare staples that gets banded around as a must-have ingredient, but it really is key when it comes to hydration, helping the skin to absorb water. We haven’t yet got our hands on this version to give it a thorough testing, but there are over 50 five-star reviews on Lookfantastic for you to take a look at.

Buy now

YSL Libre eau de parfum 90ml and makeup icons gift set: Was £136, now £108, Lookfantastic.com

(Lookfantastic.com)

Another bundle for those savvy savers out there, with a saving of just over 20 per cent. This one works incredibly well as a gift for anyone into their designer buys. Including the YSL libre fragrance (£91.80, Lookfantastic.com), rouge pur couture the slim sheer matte lipstick (£30, Lookfantastic.com) and the mascara volume effet faux cils, a real good mix of beauty basics is included here, and the gift box is rather lovely too.

Buy now

Boots

Isle of Paradise self-tanning oil mist: Was £19.95, now £14.95, Boots.com

(Boots.com)

We did a deep-dive into the Isle of Paradise self-tanning oil mist very recently and were chuffed with the result, to say the least, with our tester raving about all the pros. “If you’re looking to try a new fake tan that hydrates the skin, while also providing an even, buildable and natural glow, Isle of Paradise’s new self-tanning oil mist certainly delivers. It’s easy to apply, doesn’t give off the usual biscuity smell and didn’t transfer onto our sheets.”

Buy now

Fenty Skin the body duo: Was £24, now £12, Boots.com

(Boots.com)

Fenty has topped many a wishlist for a while now, and here at IndyBest our obsession with the brand is no different to anyone else. We’ve reviewed the refillable lipstick, the blurring skin tint, and even named the Fenty beauty stunna lip paint (£22, Boots.com) our best buy in our liquid lipstick round-up. So, to see the brand drop to half price is pretty impressive. This body duo set comprises of buff ryder, an exfoliating salt and sugar body scrub, and a whipped oil body cream for lasting hydration.

Buy now

BareMinerals ageless phyto-retinol skin-renewing trio: Was £52, now £34.66, Boots.com

(Boots.com)

Another post-Christmas bargain, this BareMinerals set has dropped by just over 30 per cent. Including a full sized ageless 10 per cent phyto-retinol night concentrate (£52, Lookfantastic.com), and mini phyto-retinol face and eye creams, if you’re looking for some travel essentials, buying a gift for a loved one, or just fancy testing out the BareMinerals range, then this seems like a great start.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on make-up, skincare and other beauty heroes, try the links below:

Looking for some high tech treatments? Take a look at our LED facemask round-up