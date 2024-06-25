King and Queen knocked off Tatler ‘power’ list by Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been knocked off the top spot of Tatler’s social power index by the monarch’s own godson.

The index is described by Tatler as “an annual report into where the real power lies in British society”, and names 200 of the most important figures.

Last year saw Charles and Camilla top the list following the King’s coronation, but in a preview of this year’s published by the magazine, it appears they have failed to even make the top ten.

Charles and Camilla have gone from top spot to absent from the top ten in 2024’s Tatler social power index ( PA Wire )

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster have soared into the top spot on 2024’s list, following their nuptials earlier in June - dubbed the “society wedding of the year”.

Thousands gathered to watch Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson tie the knot at Cheshire Cathedral earlier this month. Onlookers hoped to catch a glimpse of the A-listers that made the guest list, including the Prince of Wales who acted as an usher.

Tatler noted: “Hugh and Olivia’s was the grandest wedding of the year, brimming with royals and van Cutsems. Now they’re making Cheshire’s Eaton Hall their base – join the queue for a weekend invitation.”

Olivia Henson and Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster leave Chester Cathedral after their wedding ( PA Wire )

The seventh Duke of Westminster – once dubbed one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors – is also officially the richest man in the UK under 40.

According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, he has a net worth of £10.127 billion and owns roughly half of Mayfair.

Sat at the number two position on the social power index is Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy with his wife, the painter Nicola Green.

New entries for 2024 included Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova, after the media tycoon tied the knot for the fifth time last month.

New entries for 2024 include Rupert Murdoch and his new wife Elena Zhukova ( News Corp/PA Wire )

Tatler noted the nuptials for the 93-year-old were inevitable, adding: “When you’re the world’s most powerful media mogul, you have suitors falling at your feet forever.”

Other additions to the list included Jude Law’s daughter Iris, and her footballer partner Archie Keswick.

Here is the full top 10:

1. The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

2. David Lammy and Nicola Green

3. David Ross

4. Schuyler Mack and Ben Chan

5. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Iris Law

6. Rupert Murdoch and Elena Zhukova

7. Idan and Batia Ofer

8. Theo and Flora Rycroft

9. Sharan and Eiesha Pasricha

10. Poppy Delevingne and Archie Keswick

The full Social Power Index is featured in Tatler’s August issue, on sale from Thursday.