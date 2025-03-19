Tributes paid to ‘funny, loving’ 18-year-old passenger in triple death crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of an 18-year-old passenger who died in a crash which killed two other teenagers have paid tribute to him as “funny, loving and caring”.

Simon Evans, who enjoyed hobbies and sports including taekwondo, died at the scene in Offoxey Road, Tong, near Shifnal, Shropshire, last Friday.

Police said 17-year-olds Jacob Holman, from Wolverhampton, and Jenson Bridges, from Brewood in Staffordshire, also died after the collision involving a silver Audi A1.

A fourth occupant of the car, a 17-year-old boy, suffered life-changing injuries.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the family of Mr Evans, from Perton, near Wolverhampton, described him as “just a lovely, friendly person always with a smile on his face”.

The statement added: “He was so family orientated and would do absolutely anything for his friends, who he was very loyal too. They had an amazing friendship group of which he was the glue that held them together.

“Whenever they were together, there was always laughter.

“He loved to be outside, and he loved spending time in Cornwall with us and our friends. He was adventurous. He was kind and thoughtful to all those that met him.

“He had so many hobbies, he was a blue belt in taekwondo and he even became world champion, before he moved on to his next hobby, of which there were many.

“Simon also tried his hand at fishing, darts, mountain biking, pool and most recently golf. He also loved his car and would always be tinkering with it alongside his brother.”

The teenager had recently been given a promotion to sous chef at a restaurant he worked at part-time, and also attended a college course studying light vehicle mechanics.

“Nothing was too much for Simon, he would do anything to help anyone, and all those who knew Simon would describe him as funny, loving and caring,” his family said.

“Simon is a much-loved son, brother, grandson and friend who will be sorely missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He really was a gentleman older than his years.”