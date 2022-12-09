Britain signs deal with Japan and Italy to produce Tempest fighters for RAF

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain has signed an agreement with Japan and Italy to produce the next generation of RAF fighters with the potential to carry hypersonic missiles.

The Tempest jets will be part of The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) which, it is claimed, will be able to compete in the marketplace with aircraft produced by the US and other major powers.

The programme is the first time Japan, which is in the process of rapidly expanding its military budget and the capabilities of its armed forces, has gone into a major defence programme with European states.

Tokyo has indicated that it is seeking closer cooperation with Nato following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Talks are also believed to have been held with India regarding future participation in the programme, illustrating the increasing focus on the Indo-Pacific with rising challenge from China.

Both Japan and India are viewed as possible future partners in some aspects of Aukus, the defence treaty announced last year between Australia, UK and US.

The Tempest is due to replace the Typhoon, which was a collaboration between the UK, Italy and Germany, in 2035. Manufacturers say it will offer a range of possible options including unmanned aircraft, advanced sensors and extensive use of AI.

Britain has committed £2 billion in funding for the project over the next four years. Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, BAE Systems, and Italian defence contractor Leonardo S.p.A. will oversee development of the project.

Tokyo, it is believed, may relax its hitherto stringent rules on technology transfer to third party states for the aircraft.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The security of the United Kingdom, both today and for future generations, will always be of paramount importance to this government.

“That’s why we need to stay at the cutting-edge of advancements in defence technology, outpacing and out-manoeuvring those who seek to do us harm. The international partnership we have announced today with Italy and Japan aims to do just that, underlining that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are indivisible.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace added that the project will “be providing highly skilled jobs across the sector and long-term security for Britain and our allies.”

John Healey MP, Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary, said: “As threats increase, the Government must deliver this programme on time and on budget to provide security for the UK and its allies.

“Labour backs this international partnership to develop next-generation fighter jets and we will ensure a higher proportion of defence investment is directed to British industry.

Ministers must make clear how this fits with wider plans for the RAF’s future, including how they will prevent delays in fast-jet pilot training and how many F-35 fighters they plan to purchase.”