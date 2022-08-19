Tesco cancels all home deliveries after 1pm because of technical glitch

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tesco has cancelled all home deliveries after 1pm on Friday due to a technical glitch.

Customers took to social media to express their anger after their food orders were suddenly cancelled. “Didn’t even know you’d cancelled my shop until I called, as no email or communication received,” wrote one shopper.

Another customer, Dawn Coleman, took to Twitter, saying: “Not good enough, waiting for a delivery for my elderly mother and not arrived - I only find out it’s been cancelled when I call! Not good customer service! What’s going on??”

A spokesperson for Tesco told The Independent that “due to a technical issue, we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today”.

They added: “We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Customers who are impacted can use our app or website to rebook at a time convenient to them.”

Tesco delivers around a million online orders every week, meaning thousands of customers could be affected by the issue on Friday afternoon.

Many people have been complaining about the lack of clarity about when their orders will arrive. Carolyn Robert wrote on social media: “Absolutely appalling customer service from Tesco. No cancellation email, nothing. Didn’t know all orders after 1pm cancelled - no communication whatsoever!”

Clair Brennan wrote: “My order was supposed to be delivered today and hasn’t. No text, no email? Can someone help. Held on the telephone lines for 23 minutes then they cut me off?”

Stefanie Seaton said: “My food delivery was cancelled by Tesco Newmarket today without a call or an email to let me know, and they cannot reschedule.”

Tesco said that all affected customers would receive an email to notify them of the delay. It advised people to use its app or website to place a new order and view all available delivery slots.

It said that orders due for delivery after today would not be impacted.