Tesco cancels all home deliveries after 1pm because of technical glitch
The supermarket said that deliveries due after today will not be impacted
Tesco has cancelled all home deliveries after 1pm on Friday due to a technical glitch.
Customers took to social media to express their anger after their food orders were suddenly cancelled. “Didn’t even know you’d cancelled my shop until I called, as no email or communication received,” wrote one shopper.
Another customer, Dawn Coleman, took to Twitter, saying: “Not good enough, waiting for a delivery for my elderly mother and not arrived - I only find out it’s been cancelled when I call! Not good customer service! What’s going on??”
A spokesperson for Tesco told The Independent that “due to a technical issue, we have had to cancel some online orders that were due for delivery today”.
They added: “We’re really sorry for any inconvenience caused. Customers who are impacted can use our app or website to rebook at a time convenient to them.”
Tesco delivers around a million online orders every week, meaning thousands of customers could be affected by the issue on Friday afternoon.
Many people have been complaining about the lack of clarity about when their orders will arrive. Carolyn Robert wrote on social media: “Absolutely appalling customer service from Tesco. No cancellation email, nothing. Didn’t know all orders after 1pm cancelled - no communication whatsoever!”
Clair Brennan wrote: “My order was supposed to be delivered today and hasn’t. No text, no email? Can someone help. Held on the telephone lines for 23 minutes then they cut me off?”
Stefanie Seaton said: “My food delivery was cancelled by Tesco Newmarket today without a call or an email to let me know, and they cannot reschedule.”
Tesco said that all affected customers would receive an email to notify them of the delay. It advised people to use its app or website to place a new order and view all available delivery slots.
It said that orders due for delivery after today would not be impacted.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies