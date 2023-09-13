(Getty Images)

Schools in London have been forced to shut after their water ran out due to a power supply issue at a treatment plant in the capital.

Homes have also been left without water or low pressure following a power supply issue at the Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London.

“We’re really sorry if you have low pressure or no water,” Thames Water said in a statement. “We’re working hard to fix the issue and to get things back to normal.”

Postcodes in south and west London are predominantly affected by the outage, with around 35 areas in total dealing with supply issues.

The Vineyard School and St Richards Reynolds schools in Richmond and Twickenham have confirmed they have closed.