The Independent nominated for London Press Club Awards’ newspaper of the year
The Independent has been nominated for Daily Newspaper of the Year at the London Press Club Awards, following a phenomenal year packed with successful campaigns and exclusives.
In the past 12 months, this newspaper has successfully toppled minister Nadhim Zahawi after uncovering dodgy tax dealings, forced the closure of a private hospital following an investigation into the abuse of teenagers, and campaigned to get an Afghan pilot at risk of deportation to Rwanda asylum in the UK.
Reaching an average of 100 million readers each month, the paper now ranks as one of the world’s leading quality digital news outlets. Meanwhile, The Independent is now positioned amongst the 10 biggest online news brands in the US.
Travel correspondent Simon Calder and chief international correspondent Bel Trew have also both been shortlisted in the Multi-media Journalist of the Year category.
Reporting on the summer travel chaos at Dover and the air traffic control meltdown, Mr Calder has appeared on BBC Breakfast, Good Morning Britain, Sky News and more.
Entering Ukraine on day two of Putin’s invasion, Ms Trew has travelled hundreds of miles across the country uncovering evidence of war crimes, with her emotive reporting culminating in a feature-length documentary, The Body In The Woods.
The winners will be revealed at the London Press Club Awards lunch on 17 October.
Doug Wills, chair of the London Press Club, said: “It has been a phenomenal news year, particularly in British politics and world affairs. We are delighted that this year we have the new award for Political Journalist of the Year. Thanks to the support of Lord Salisbury, this award comes with £1,500 prize money for the winner.
“We are also thrilled that the Journalists Charity has again agreed to give a £1,000 cash prize to the winner of the London Press Club’s Young Journalist of the Year Award.”
