Simon Calder explores surfing and sunbreaks in beautiful, beachy Tel Aviv

In this beach-focused issue of Travel Smart, Simon Calder explores the stunning shore-studded coastline of Tel Aviv, which boasts 12 beaches, each with their own unique appeal.

From family-perfect Tel Baruch, to the fun, vibrant, LGBTQ+ friendly vibes of Hilton beach, and the bar and cafe packed boardwalk of Gordon Beach, where he chats to local surf instructor Shlomi Eini about the local waves, why surfing is for everyone, as well as his ultimate holiday tips.

On a similar theme, Simon Calder heads to Israel’s breathtaking Negev desert on a 4x4 safari. Watch more here.