Simon Calder goes on a night safari in Israel’s otherworldly Negev desert

In this episode of Travel Smart, Simon Calder heads to Israel’s breathtaking Negev desert on a 4x4 safari, where by day he can learn about the geological history, and by night he can trek across the dunes with his guide and meet the locals, from supersized beetles to glow-in-the-dark scorpions.

Then it’s time for a pleasant (and bug-free) night’s glamping.

Elsewhere, Helen Coffey outlines the best ways to save money on family holidays from deal spotting to cost offsetting and simple, effective tips for travelling more sustainably.