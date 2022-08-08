Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A house has collapsed at the scene of a fire and explosion in south London.

Firefighters were called to a residential street in Thornton Heath at around 7am on Monday morning.

A fire had broken out and explosion taken place on Galphin’s Road in the area in Croydon.

London Fire Brigade remained at the scene around 9am.

A terraced house collapsed following the explosion, according to London Fire Brigade.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and the explosion on the street in the Croydon area.

