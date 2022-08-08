Jump to content
Thornton Heath fire: House collapses after explosion as 40 fire fighters tackle blaze

Around 40 crew members at scene in Thornton Heath

Zoe Tidman
Monday 08 August 2022 09:07
Comments
<p>Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Thornton Heath</p>

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a property in Thornton Heath

(Getty Images)

A house has collapsed at the scene of a fire and explosion in south London.

Firefighters were called to a residential street in Thornton Heath at around 7am on Monday morning.

A fire had broken out and explosion taken place on Galphin’s Road in the area in Croydon.

London Fire Brigade remained at the scene around 9am.

A terraced house collapsed following the explosion, according to London Fire Brigade.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and the explosion on the street in the Croydon area.

More follows...

