Thornton Heath fire: House collapses after explosion as 40 fire fighters tackle blaze
Around 40 crew members at scene in Thornton Heath
A house has collapsed at the scene of a fire and explosion in south London.
Firefighters were called to a residential street in Thornton Heath at around 7am on Monday morning.
A fire had broken out and explosion taken place on Galphin’s Road in the area in Croydon.
London Fire Brigade remained at the scene around 9am.
A terraced house collapsed following the explosion, according to London Fire Brigade.
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and the explosion on the street in the Croydon area.
