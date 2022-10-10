Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Edwards who has not been seen for five days.
Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle.
The family of missing Tracey Edwards from Carlisle are being supported by the police following the discovery.
The 47-year-old was last seen on 5 October.
A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.
“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October). The family of Tracey Wood are aware and are being supported by officers at this time.”
More to follow...
