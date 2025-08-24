Family pay tribute to ‘beloved’ funfair worker who died in fairground accident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a fairground worker who died after suffering serious head injuries have paid tribute to their relative, describing him as “loved endlessly”.

Corrie Lee-Stavers, 28, originally from the Sunderland area, was killed on a ride at the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, on Saturday.

Shortly after 2.15pm on Saturday, Northumbria Police received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Mr Lee-Stavers had suffered serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr Lee-Stavers died.

open image in gallery The annual Spanish City Summer Funfair has been closed as police investigate the death ( PA )

Northumbria Police said his family were being supported by specialist officers

“It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved Corrie has passed away,” his family said in a tribute.

“He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.

“Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.

“We love you endlessly, Corrie, and we miss you more than words can ever say.

“You’re with our mam now – rest in peace Corrie.”

The fair was due to be open from Thursday through to bank holiday Monday, but has been closed.

Northumbria Police has contacted the Health & Safety Executive (HSE), who are assisting their investigation to establish exactly what happened.

The force said in a statement said: “Corrie’s family have asked for privacy whilst they process the loss of their loved one.”

“Our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time.”

Summer City Funfairs also posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday confirming their colleague had died.

"We are heartbroken to share that one of our much loved colleagues has sadly passed away following a tragic accident at Spanish City Funfair on Saturday 23rd August, 2025,” the tribute said.

"Our team is like a family and we are all deeply affected by this loss.

"As a mark of respect, Spanish City Funfair will remain closed this weekend, while we take the time to grieve together.

"We kindly ask you for your understanding, and our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at this very sad time."

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat or report form functions on the force’s website.

They can also call the force on 101 and quote the reference number NP-20250823-0616.