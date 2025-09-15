Why Trump blimp won’t make an appearance at this week’s UK state visit
The Donald Trump baby blimp will remain in storage when the US president makes a state visit to the UK this week
The Donald Trump baby blimp that soared above London during the president’s last visit will not make an appearance this week after its creator said it is “not really a laughing matter anymore”.
The orange inflatable, which depicts the leader as an angry baby wearing a nappy and holding a mobile phone, first floated over Parliament Square in July 2018 in protest of Mr Trump’s visit to the UK. It was flown for a second time during his state visit in June 2019, which also sparked mass protests.
But on his visit to the capital this week, the US president will not have to face an unflattering, air-filled caricature, which now sits in storage.
The balloon, created by Leo Murray and co-designed by artist Matt Bonner, was originally created to mock Mr Trump. But Mr Murray says the political climate is different today, and it is “not really a laughing matter anymore”.
He told The Independent: “Back in 2019, Donald Trump was a figure of fun for the British public. Most people thought he was an idiot, and we were amazed that the American people had elected this guy to be the president.
" We no longer own the blimp. We gave the blimp to the Museum of London. We just didn’t think we would need it again.”
He said after the protests, people involved with the blimp received death threats and were tracked down at their places of work by far-right activists. They had thought about doing it again this year, but said the situation was worse today.
At the time, Mr Murray said they wanted to prick Mr Trump’s ego. He said: “Liberals crying with placards is just water off a duck’s back to Trump. He really doesn’t care. The only thing that ever seems to have any effect on him at all is personal insults.
“And I was like, what? Could we do that?”
The Museum of London, which was gifted the balloon, brought it to the skies once again in January 2023 as it wanted to test how best to preserve it and check if it was structurally sound.
It will next be unveiled in 2026 when the museum opens its new home in West Smithfield, Farringdon.
