Trump temporarily spares UK from new 50% tariffs in last-minute exemption: Live updates
US president kept tariffs for the UK at 25% as he doubled levies elsewhere to 50%
The UK steel industry has been issued a much-welcomed exemption from Donald Trump’s hiked tariffs, amid warnings the relief could be a temporary measure.
The US president decided to keep tariffs at 25 per cent on British steel and aluminium for now, but the industry has warned that “uncertainty remains” over the final tax rate.
Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel, said: “Continued 25 per cent tariffs will benefit shipments already on the water that we were concerned would fall under a tax hike.
“However, uncertainty remains over timings and final tariff rates, and now US customers will be dubious over whether they should even risk making UK orders.”
The US president has decided to “provide different treatment” to the UK after a deal that was struck between Washington and London last month, as he doubled tariffs on imports from elsewhere to 50 per cent.
However Britain could still be subject to the higher rate from July, or the quotas in the agreement could come into force, effectively eradicating the tax.
Sir Keir Starmer will face questions on the deal’s future during PMQs later today.
Minister: ‘No row over spending review’
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchel reports:
The transport secretary has denied a row over the chancellor’s spending review, due to be unveiled next Wednesday.
Heidi Alexander said there is a “collegiate atmosphere" in the cabinet, with colleagues “determined to get the economy firing on all cylinders”.
It came after The Independent reported on a revolt against Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer, with minister warning key manifesto spending promises risk being ditched as a result of the review.
But Ms Alexander told Times Radio: “I know the Chancellor is focused on next week making sure that across the board, we have the money in the right places so that we can deliver on the people's priorities."
Starmer to face PMQs today
Sir Keir Starmer will face his weekly PMQs today in the Commons.
The prime minister will face tough questions from Tory leader and other MPs amid concern Trump’s tariff exemption could be a temporary measure.
He will also likely face questions on the expected announcement from the Chancellor of billions of pounds of investment in public transport in the North and Midlands.
Steel industry welcomes 25% tariffs but warns ‘uncertainty remains’
The UK steel Industry has welcomed Donald Trump’s decision to keep tariffs at 25 per cent on British goods, but warned that “uncertainty remains” over the final tax rate.
Gareth Stace, the director general of UK Steel, said that Mr Trump’s decision is a “welcome pause”.
He added: “Continued 25 per cent tariffs will benefit shipments already on the water that we were concerned would fall under a tax hike.
“However, uncertainty remains over timings and final tariff rates, and now US customers will be dubious over whether they should even risk making UK orders.
“The US and UK must urgently turn the May deal into reality to remove the tariffs completely.”
Full story: UK’s steel industry spared Trump’s new 50 per cent tariffs – White House warns the exemption is conditional
Donald Trump will spare Britain’s steel and aluminium industry from his 50 per cent tariffs on Wednesday, but has given the UK just five weeks to finalise a full exemption.
The US president has given Britain a reprieve as he doubles the levies on imports to he US as he vows to “further secure” American industry.
Sir Keir Starmer’s much-hyped UK-US trade deal unveiled last month should have exempted Britain from steel tariffs completely, but is still yet to be implemented. And Mr Trump has now set a deadline of next month for the deal to be finalised.
Read the full story here:
UK spared Trump’s new 50% steel tariffs – but exemption deal still not in place
Government urged to 'apply rocket boosters' to US negotiations
Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, urged the Government to “apply rocket boosters” to negotiations to get US tariffs removed from steel imports as soon as possible.
Mr Stace told the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme: “We need the UK Government to apply rocket boosters to those negotiations with the US administration to get that deal over the line and remove tariffs altogether on our imports and exports to the US market, which is our second biggest export market.”
He said the last months and weeks had been a “rollercoaster ride of uncertainty”, adding: “We woke up on Saturday morning to the president saying he’s going to increase tariffs to 50%.
“All of the UK steel exporters were in touch with their customers, almost all of them were cancelling those orders or pausing indefinitely.
“Now they will have to get back in touch with those customers and say: ‘Are those deals back on or not?'”
Britain given 5 weeks to finalise exemption
Britain escaped a hike to steel tariffs - but has just five weeks to finalise a full exemption.
Sir Keir Starmer’s much-hyped UK-US trade deal unveiled last month should have exempted Britain from steel tariffs completely, but is still yet to be implemented. And Mr Trump has now set a deadline of next month for the deal to be finalised.
Levies will remain at 25 per cent for imports from the UK, according to a version of the US executive order that confirmed the worldwide tariff increase on Tuesday, which also added that Britain could still be subject to the higher 50 per cent rate from 9 July.
Trump temporarily spares UK from new 50% tariffs in last-minute exemption
Donald Trump will spare Britain’s steel and aluminium industry from his 50 per cent tariffs on Wednesday.
The US president has given Britain a reprieve as he doubles the levies on imports to he US as he vows to “further secure” American industry.
It means levies will remain at 25 per cent for imports from the UK, according to a version of the US executive order that confirmed the worldwide tariff increase on Tuesday, which also added that Britain could still be subject to the higher 50 per cent rate from 9 July.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments