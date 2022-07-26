Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

London Underground staff to stage new strike in August

London Tube strike will take place in between Network Rail strikes

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 26 July 2022 18:07
Comments
<p>The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on August 18 and 20</p>

The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on August 18 and 20

(EPA)

London Underground workers are to stage a fresh strike in a long-running dispute over jobs and pensions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19.

The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on August 18 and 20, alongside members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the same days at a number of rail companies.

The RMT said the new Tube strike has been prompted by Transport for London’s “refusal” to share details of a draft Government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital.

The union said it is giving TfL until August 2 to give assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions.

Recommended

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

“They have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add insult to injury, they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from Government.

“Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on August 19 will go ahead.”

Strike action will also take place this week, the first on Wednesday 27 July and the second on Saturday 20 July.

The first strike will see 40,000 members of the RMT union walk out for 24 hours, while the second strike will see train drivers across eight rail companies who are members of the Aslef union also walk out for 24 hours. Both strikes willl have some impact on London’s transport network.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in