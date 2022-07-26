Rail passengers are being reminded that services will be severely disrupted on Wednesday (27 July) as thousands of workers stage a fresh strike in the dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

A significantly reduced service will run across the UK, with the public warned to travel by train only if their journey is necessary.

The disruption is also expected to run into Thursday (29 July) with a reduced service and some trains starting later than normal.

Further strike action from seven rail operators is planned for next month.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.