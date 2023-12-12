Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury is facing a court battle over an alleged unpaid tax bill worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The Gypsy King, his father John and brother Shane, face a £82,000 demand from Cheshire East Council over a £1 million mansion in Styal, Cheshire. The case is due to be heard at Chester magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Fury could be issued a legal order demanding the family pay up or ultimately face enforcement action from bailiffs knocking on the door of the heavyweight champion.

Tyson was recently the subject of a hit Netflix documentary series, At Home With the Furys, which explored life at home for Fury, Paris and their children, who live in a £1.7m home in Morecambe.Fury, whose record stands at 34-0-1, 24 KOs, was named in The Independent’s top ten pound-for-pound boxers in the world eclipsing Anthony Joshua as the household name in British boxing.

The 35 year-old returned to the sport in 2018 after three years off due to a struggle with his mental health. Since then, he has established himself as one of his generation’s best heavyweights, dethroning Deontay Wilder to become WBC champion in the pair’s 2020 rematch, having drawn with the American in their first clash, in 2018.

In October 2021, Fury stopped Wilder for the second fight in a row to retain the belt, which he did again in April 2022 by knocking out Dillian Whyte with ease and once more in December with a late stoppage of Derek Chisora.

A creative fighter who has demonstrated resilience and heart in the ring, Fury previously held the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and will look to regain them in a fight with Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.