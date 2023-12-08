Tyson and Paris Fury fly family to Saudi Arabia on private jet

Tyson and Paris Fury have shared a sneaky glimpse into their “rockstar” lifestyle as they take their family on holiday to Saudia Arabia.

The couple hired a private jet to travel in style and shared a video of the plane’s luxurious surroundings. They posted the video, which is accompanied by the song Rockstar by Nickleback, on Instagram.

The clip starts in a bedroom on the jet where a child is asleep. It then shows inside a pristine bathroom,

Tyson then walks down the plane aisle where his family members are sitting on sofas and seats.

A baby’s pram is also seen in the middle of the aisle.