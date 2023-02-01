Jump to content

Interest rates - live: Bank of England set to raise rates as ‘shallow’ recession looms

Rates could peak at 4.5 per cent or 4.25 per cent next month

Emily Atkinson
Wednesday 01 February 2023 22:00
UK economy set to shrink in 2023 in weakest performance among G7, IMF warns

Interest rates are expected to be raised by the Bank of England for the tenth time in a row on Thursday.

But some experts think the Bank is heading towards the end of its cycle of rate hikes, bringing some potential relief to strained borrowers.

Markets expect the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) to raise interest rates to 4 per cent, from the current rate of 3.5 per cent.

The decision comes after Bank governor Andrew Bailey provided some optimism for the future of the UK economy as he insisted the country has turned a corner on rising inflation.

He said earlier this month that while Britain still faces a recession, it could be “shallower” than previously expected, indicating a less severe downturn.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the UK would be the only major economy to plunge into recession this year, with the economy set to contract by 0.3 per cent.

Emily Atkinson1 February 2023 21:18
Signs that the UK economy could be recovering better than expected

A sharp fall in energy costs and the predicted slashing of inflation means the UK’s economy could be faring better than feared, experts say.

Millions of people have been struggling with the toughest economic situation in recent memory, with soaring bills and slow growth amid forecasts of a prolonged recession.

But there could be good news on the horizon as we begin to see some green shoots of recovery that could give much-needed reprieve following the squeeze on household budgets.

Sukhmani Sethi reports:

Emily Atkinson1 February 2023 22:00

