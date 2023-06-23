Interest rates – live: UK ‘set for recession’ as under-fire bank chief attacks businesses
Bank raises UK interest rate to 5 per cent from 4.5 per cent
Economists have warned that Britain was now on course for recession – predicting the bigger-than-expected rise by the Bank would hit the economy “like a giant wave”.
It comes as the Bank of England has risen interest rates to 5 per cent, defying hopes for a lesser increase in a further blow to homeowners struggling with catapulting mortgages.
Facing accusations from senior Tories that he has been “asleep at the wheel” over inflation, Bank governor Andrew Bailey lashed out company bosses – blaming them for fuelling inflation by offering pay rises.
Calling salary hikes “unsustainable”, Mr Bailey insisted: “We cannot continue to have the current level of wage increase” – before warning firms against “seeking to rebuild profit margins” by putting up prices.
The governor acknowledged that the mortgage payment pain ahead would be “hard” but that inflation is “still too high and we’ve got to deal with it … if we don’t raise rates now, it could be worse later.”
Jeremy Hunt to meet with lenders as mortgage crisis worsens with rates hike
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will meet with banks to ask if they can do more to support the struggling households to address the deepening mortgage crisis and the impact of a shock interest rate hike.
Scheduled for this morning at Downing Street, the meeting will include major lenders such as HSBC and Santander.
With mounting pressure on the government to alleviate the situation, prime minister Rishi Sunak and chancellor Hunt have ruled out direct financial intervention, as the Bank of England aims to tackle persistently high inflation through the rate hike.
Labour Party has called for mandatory assistance from banks for distressed mortgage holders while some backbench Tories have demanded support for under pressure borrowers.
Mr Hunt’s approach is expected to focus on evaluating whether lenders are fulfilling their commitments to provide tailored support for those facing difficulties in making payments.
Why are interest rates going up – and what does it mean for mortgages?
An interest rate is a measure that tells you how high the cost of borrowing money is, or how high the rewards of saving are.
If you are borrowing money, typically from a bank, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will be charged for borrowing it.
It is a charge on top of the total amount of the loan and will be shown as a percentage of the overall.
Higher percentages mean paying more money to the lender for borrowing the money.
If you are saving money in a bank account, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will accrue on top of your savings. Banks will pay you a percentage of your total savings, typically at the end of the year.
How does this affect me and my mortgage?
Changes in the Bank of England’s base rate, which is the interest rate at which high street banks borrow from Threadneedle Street, has a knock-on effect on the interest rates that the former then set their mortgage borrowers.
The changes will also affect anyone with savings and anyone who is borrowing money from banks.
It will also have a wider effect on the economy. By raising the base interest rate, the BoE is hoping to temper soaring inflation and help with the cost of living crisis.
Soaring interest rates ‘hard’ for cash-strapped Britons, admits PM
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has admitted soaring interest rates are “hard” for cash-strapped Britons, but vowed the Government will “remain steadfast” in the battle to curb inflation after the Bank of England delivered a shock hike to 5%.
The Bank unexpectedly pushed up interest rates by half a percentage point to the highest level in almost 15 years, with policymakers and the UK Government coming under mounting pressure to control the cost-of-living crisis.
The move is set to deepen the mortgage crisis as borrowing costs are hiked up for the 13th time in a row.
Speaking at the Times CEO summit in London, the prime minister said: “The reason interest rates are going up is because inflation is too high and we’ve got to bring it down.
“This is something that makes everybody poorer, that’s what inflation does.
“That’s why we’ve got to grip it, we’ve got to reduce it and interest rates are a part of that.
“Now, I always said this would be hard and clearly it’s got harder over the past few months but it’s important that we do do that.
“The Government is going to remain steadfast in its course and stick to its plan to do that.”
Martin Lewis gives verdict on spiralling interest rates
Consumer champion Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates by 0.5 per cent, spelling further pain for mortgage holders.
The central bank’s base rate now sits at 5 per cent, after its monetary policy committee opted for its 13th consecutive hike since March 2020, as Bank officials seek to tame decades-high levels of inflation.
While markets had been bracing for a base rate rise of 0.25 per cent, fears of a more severe hike were heightened on Wednesday after official figures showed inflation had failed to fall – while, worryingly, core inflation – which excludes food and energy – hit a 31-year high.
Supermarkets must behave ‘responsibly and fairly,’ warns PM, as interest rates rise
Supermarkets have been warned by the prime minister that they must behave “responsibly and fairly” when it comes to pricing as consumers battle inflated costs.
Rishi Sunak said he wanted to see the burdens of the weekly shopping bill “easing” as ministers engage with retailers over prices.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has confirmed that ministers are talking with the food industry about “potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers”.
The remarks by the top two figures in Government come after the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested some retailers were raising prices as a way of increasing their profit margins in a time of stubborn inflation.
The Bank on Thursday announced a shock interest rates hike to 5% as inflation remained steadfast across April and May, with the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation remaining at 8.7% despite forecasts it would fall.
