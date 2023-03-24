Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One person has died in a UK listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese, health experts have said.

The food standards watchdog and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are now warning the public not to eat Baronet semi soft cheeses, which it said have been recalled due to being contaminated with listeria.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the bacteria were present at “exceptionally high levels” in some cheeses.

Baronet has a pinkish-orange rind and a pungent smell. It is sold in both small individual rounds and as 1kg wheels which may be cut down to order, the FSA said.

More follows