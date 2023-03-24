Jump to content

One dead in UK listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese as experts issue warning

Emily Atkinson
Friday 24 March 2023 15:41
One person has died in a UK listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese, health experts have said.

The food standards watchdog and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are now warning the public not to eat Baronet semi soft cheeses, which it said have been recalled due to being contaminated with listeria.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the bacteria were present at “exceptionally high levels” in some cheeses.

Baronet has a pinkish-orange rind and a pungent smell. It is sold in both small individual rounds and as 1kg wheels which may be cut down to order, the FSA said.

More follows

