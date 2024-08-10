Support truly

Planned far-right riots failed to materialise on Wednesday as counter-protesters turned out in their thousands to challenge the threat of violence.

Following the disorder that spread last week, it was widely reported that far-right organisers were targeting migrant centres across the UK on August 7. But in the few places any would-be rioters showed up, they were massively outnumbered by anti-racist demonstrators.

The most severe violence took place on Southport on August 30, and was copied in towns and cities across the UK over the weekend. Over 400 arrests were made during and after the scenes, while dozens of police officers were injured.

Commenting on Wednesday’s events, Met Police chief Mark Rowley said “fears of extreme-right disorder” had been calmed, adding: “I think the show of force from the police, and frankly, the show of unity from communities together, defeated the challenges that we’ve seen.”

But tensions remain high, with police saying intelligence suggests more far-right mobilisations are planned. In response to the events of recent days, anti-racist campaigners have organised events all over the country, hoping to replicate Wednesday’s positive display of unity.

Stand Up to Racism was the main organiser of Wednesday’s demonstrations, and has announced a ‘National Day of Action’ to take place on Saturday 10 August. This will see protests take place in “every town and city,” with an aim to “stop the far right.”

Bound to be the headline event is the protest set to take place outside of the Reform UK headquarters in Westminster. Stand Up to Racism campaigners say they are targeting Nigel Farage’s party for his role in “inciting and making excuses for racist and fascist rioters.”

“By whipping up Islamophobia with comments about Muslims and immigrants not being part of ‘British culture’, Farage reveals his true colours,” they add.

Alongside this, there are protests planned for 22 locations across the UK, with more set to be added to the programme. Here’s a map of all the anti-racism protests planned for Saturday: