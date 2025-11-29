Will it snow across the UK this weekend?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that time of year again when the weather is getting colder, the knitted jumpers are coming out, and the nation is dreaming about a “white Christmas”.

But those hoping for some snowflakes to fall from the sky may have to wait a bit longer, as widespread snow is unlikely, according to the Met Office.

Instead, we can expect to see heavy rain move eastwards across parts of England and Wales on Saturday, accompanied by strong winds, while up in Scotland “some sleet and snow is quite likely”. It will also be brighter for Northern Ireland, and the overall outlook is looking “drier, brighter but also chillier” on Sunday.

The Met Office told The Independent: “A developing low-pressure system pushing across the south on Saturday will bring some rain, strong winds and even a bit of hill snow. Sunday looks drier and brighter for most before more unsettled weather arrives in time for the start of Advent.

“We are going to possibly see a bit of sleet and snow over the high ground, particularly around the South Pennines.”

open image in gallery There’s a chance of some snow falling on hills this weekend in Scotland, according to the Met Office ( PA )

The forecaster added: “There is still a bit of uncertainty as to the exact track and how deep that low pressure is going to get. Potentially it stays a little bit shallower, stays further south, and so we have wetter weather towards the south and are less likely to see anything wintry.

“There is potential as well that it could go a bit further north. And if it does so, then there’s a greater risk of seeing some sleet or snow, mainly over higher ground, but it could just be modest higher ground over northern parts of England, perhaps even southern Scotland.”

Last week, there was snow across parts of the UK, with as much as 25cm of snowfall and an amber weather warning on Thursday in some regions.

Will the UK have a ‘white Christmas’ this year?

The Met Office told The Independent: “It’s too early to speculate if we’ll see a white Christmas this year.”

It’s not until the week before Christmas that forecasters usually start to have a clear idea about the chances of seeing any flurries on the big day.

open image in gallery The threshold for a ‘white Christmas’ is a single snowflake falling on Christmas Day anywhere in the UK ( Getty )

The threshold for a “white Christmas”, the Met Office said, requires just a single snowflake to be observed falling on Christmas Day, anywhere in the UK.

Last year, the Met Office predicted a “grey Christmas”, with patches of rain and cloud coupled with mild temperatures.

The last time there was technically a white Christmas in the UK was in 2023, when 11 per cent of weather stations recorded snow falling, but none reported any settled snow on the ground.

The last time there was widespread settled snow at Christmas was back in 2010. That was the UK’s whitest Christmas on record, with 83 per cent of stations recording snow on the ground.

More than half of all Christmas Days since 1960 have met the threshold, with around half of those years seeing at least 5 per cent of weather stations reporting snow falling on the big day.

However, the chances of the snow actually settling are slim: that has only occurred four times, in 1981, 1995, 2009 and 2010.