The UK will invest almost £250m in producing artillery shells for Ukraine as it pledges to stand with the country until the end on the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian troops have blamed a lack of Western supplies for recent setbacks on the battlefield.

And Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has warned allies that a lack of artillery and other arms risks giving Russia breathing space.

The £245m package is intended to replenish Kyiv’s reserves.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said Ukraine’s “steadfast determination and resilience” continued to “inspire the world”.

“But they cannot win this fight without the support of the international community – and that’s why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory,” he said.

Mr Shapps added: “Together, we will ensure Putin fails.”

The latest announcement follows confirmation on Thursday that the UK had delivered a further 200 Brimstone anti-tank missiles to Ukraine.

Rishi Sunak said the anniversary was “the moment to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow”.

The prime minister said he met wounded Ukrainian soldiers on a recent visit to Kyiv and “each harrowing story was a reminder of Ukraine’s courage in the face of terrible suffering”.

Mr Sunak added: “It was a reminder of the price they are paying not only to defend their country against a completely unjustified invasion, but also to defend the very principles of freedom, sovereignty and the rule of law, on which we all depend.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reiterated his pledge to support Ukraine.

He said: “When I met President Zelensky in Kyiv one year ago, I assured him that Britain stands united with Ukraine.

“That promise stands firm. No matter who is in power in this country, Britain will always back Ukraine.

“We will stand with them for as long as it takes to win, because we know it is not just the future of Ukraine at stake, but the future of democracy and global stability.

“We cannot and will not allow the cowardice and barbarity of Putin to prevail.”

The latest round of equipment comes at a difficult time for Ukraine as experts suggest the third year of the conflict could be the toughest yet.

There are also fears Donald Trump could scale back or even pull US support if he becomes president for a second time later this year.