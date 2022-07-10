Parts of Britain are set to sizzle next weekend with a heatwave forecast to bring scorching temperatures reaching into the mid-30s.

London is forecast to bake in highs of up to 36C on Sunday 17 July, according to Met Office data.

People have been flocking to beaches, parks, and gardens this past weekend to make the most of the spike in temperatures.

The heatwave is expected to reach its peak next Sunday, which is set to be the hottest day of the year so far for the capital and some other parts of the country, before it cools down the following week to about 25C.

People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach on Sunday 10 July (Gareth Fuller/PA)

London is expected to simmer just below or above 30C for the days leading up to the 36C high next weekend.

The capital’s hot-spell would make it hotter than the weather forecast for many places in the Americas, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

For example, a high of 32C is expected in Montego Bay in Jamaica, 28C in Marrakech, 35C on Croatia’s Dalmatia coast, and 34C in New Delhi.

Next Sunday, many other cities and towns across Britain – such as Bristol (32C), Cambridge (34C), Liverpool (27C), and Oxford (33C) – are likely to see their hottest day so far this year.

Beachgoers being able to bask in sunshine next weekend in Blackpool (24C), Cornwall (25C), Bournemouth (29C), Brighton (30C), and Margate (32C) would be a sure bet.

Parts of the country have been hotter than Hawaii (Danny Lawson/PA)

Monday 11 July will be the hottest day of the year so far for those in Leeds (29C), Manchester (29C), Newcastle (26C), and Sheffield (31C).

In Coventry and Leicester temperatures are expected to soar to 32C. In Wales, highs of 30C are expected next weekend, while the Scottish capital Edinburgh can expect its hottest day on Monday with 24C.

Earlier, parents were warned to keep their children indoors during the heatwave to prevent them from overheating.

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust advised parents not to let children run around in the sun and to ensure they stay hydrated by drinking water “little and often”.

The trust tweeted: “Don’t allow your children to stay in the sun for long periods – and never leave them in a car on a hot day. Resting in the shade and finding cool places is important.

“The first sign that a child is overheating is when they become grumpy or complain of a headache. If this happens, get them into a shaded place that is as cool as possible. Remove any clothing you can, give them water to drink and get them to rest.”