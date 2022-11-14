Jump to content

UK weather: Alert issued for heavy rain as Met Office warns floods possible

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 14 November 2022 10:53
(PA)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain with floods possible across many parts of the UK.

The forecaster’s warning covers Tuesday morning and afternoon until 1pm and has alerted of possible disruption to buses and rail transport.

The Met Office said a band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning.

“Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England,” the forecaster added.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.”

The warning has been issued for London and south east England, in addition to Wales, south west England and Grampian.

The warning comes just days after areas of London have suffered flooding caused by the heavy rain including Dagenham Heathway Tube Station having to temporarily close.

Plumpton, near Lewes, East Sussex, saw 39mm of rain in 24 hours – more than a third of the average monthly rainfall for the area.

More follows...

