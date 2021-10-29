Cockermouth in Cumbria experienced heavy rain fall (PA)

People have been evacuated from their homes and road have been flooded in Scotland and Cumbria as the UK faces five more days of rain.

A “danger to life” warning was issued by the Met Office in Cumbria on Thursday as some areas were hit by up to 13 inches of rain in 24 hours.

The flooding has caused major delays on train lines and affected services running to Glasgow ahead of the Cop26 climate summit.

Emergency services in the Scottish borders said that 500 properties were at risk from damage. But, in a positive step, some families were able to return to their homes late on Thursday night as the River Teviot began to recede.