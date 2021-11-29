✕ Close Storm Arwen brings snow to parts of UK

Temperatures dropped to as low as -10C last night following forecasts of the “coldest night of the season” for parts of the UK bringing snow and leaving some without power as Storm Arwen continued to batter the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of severe ice across large swathes of England including Newcastle, Manchester, London and Cardiff following freezing temperatures through the night.

North West Motorway Police said 120 lorries became “stuck in the snow” on the M62.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies energy to the northeast, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said 240,000 customers lost service but on Sunday supply had been restored to 200,000.

Electricity North West, which provides energy for an area between the Scottish border and Stockport, said 67,000 of 83,000 customers who lost power had seen their supply restored.

Heavy snow led to lorries getting stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas, with pub staff and Oasis tribute band Noasis stranded since Friday in the Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales as a result of heavy snowfall.

