A thunderstorm warning has been issued across parts of England and Wales.

Areas in the South West, Midlands and Wales have been told to expect heavy showers, lightning and hail on Thursday.

The Met Office has imposed a yellow weather warning - which says disruption is likely - until 10pm.

It stretches from Stoke-on-Trent through Birmingham down to Plymouth and Salisbury in southern England.

The warning also covers most of Wales.

