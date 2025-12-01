Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly a month’s worth of rain is predicted to fall across the UK on Monday, with dozens of flood alerts issued across several areas.

South Wales will see the majority of the bad weather, with an amber alert for rain in place until 9pm indicating a plausible “danger to life”, with "fast-flowing or deep floodwater possible”.

Yellow rain warnings are also in effect in parts of south-west and north-west England, as well as central and northern parts of Wales, until 9pm. A similar warning for south-west Scotland expires at midnight.

As much as 120mm of rain could fall over the highest ground of Wales, according to forecasters. In other hilly parts of the country, the Met Office expects 20mm to 40mm more widely, and 80mm in some areas.

Met Office chief forecaster Rebekah Hicks said: “Heavy rain will move over south Wales from late Sunday and through Monday. Whilst rainfall amounts will vary, the largest accumulations are expected over the highest ground in south Wales and could reach 100 to 120mm through the day. 60 to 80mm is most likely for many hills within the amber warning area, while those at lower levels should see around 20 to 40mm through the day.

“Wider yellow warnings for rain have also been issued for the south-west and north-west of England, central and northern parts of Wales, as well as south-west Scotland, with disruption also possible in these areas through the day.”

The quantity of rain expected on Monday has previously triggered landslides in Wales, a British Geological Survey spokesperson said.

Wales has previously seen around 240mm of rain this month, when its average for November is normally 162mm. England and Wales combined have had 143 per cent of the norm, according to meteorologists.

The Met Office said Monday could be "a significant event for many" and its impact will likely be more significant because the ground is already saturated.

Senior operational Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said on Friday: "All areas have seen above normal rainfall, Scotland and Northern Ireland are less of an issue of tomorrow, away from the south-west of Scotland.

open image in gallery Several weather warnings are in place across the UK until late on Monday ( Met Office )

"It's mostly parts of England and Wales - many areas have already seen well-above normal rainfall and another several inches to come.

"No warnings are expected to be issued today for beyond tomorrow - it's partly so we don't distract from what could be a significant event for many tomorrow and the weather generally isn't as impactful at this stage for Tuesday and Wednesday, it's brighter, more showery."

The amber rain warning said "heavy rain is likely to bring some disruption and probable flooding on Monday".

"In addition to the potential for flooding impacts, this increases the chance of landslides on both natural and infrastructure slopes,” it added.

"Strong south to south-westerly winds will also accompany the heavy rain, with gales possible around coasts and over high ground."

Houses and offices could be flooded and public transport may see some power cuts and cancellations. Some communities could be left stranded by water-filled roads, with people told to quickly get to higher ground if their homes or local areas become flooded.

Natural Resources Wales has issued 38 alerts in Wales, warning people to be prepared for possible flooding.

The Environment Agency has shared five flood warnings and 44 alerts suggesting floods are possible.