Storm Barra - live: UK weather warnings for snow and wind issued by Met Office
Severe weather warnings have been issued for most of the UK ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra as thousands of homes remain without power.
The second named storm of the season will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, according to the Met Office.
While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while snow warnings have been issued for southern and western Scotland.
It comes as thousands of people are still without heating and hot water after Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago.
The Energy Networks Association (ENA) said 3,190 homes were still waiting to be reconnected as of 2pm on Sunday. This was down from 4,025 homes on Sunday morning.
The majority of the affected homes are in the north east of England.
Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge warned gale force winds of 45-50mph on Tuesday and into Wednesday would not make it "easier" for those trying to reconnect the remaining homes.
Severe weather warnings for wind and snow as thousands remain without power
Thousands of people are still without power 10 days in the wake of Storm Arwen as a new storm is set to hit the UK on Tuesday.
Forecasters have issued severe weather warnings for wind and snow ahead of Storm Barra, the second named storm of the season.
It comes after Storm Arwen affected power supplies to more than one million households 10 days ago.
